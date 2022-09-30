Zee Ent. shares gain 1.83% as Sensex rises

Shares of . traded 1.83 per cent higher in Friday’s session at 10:15AM (IST). The stock opened at Rs 252.95 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 258.85 and Rs 251.3, respectively, during the session so far.

The stock quoted a 52-week high of Rs 378.6 and a 52-week low of 200.5. About 189,420 shares changed hands on the counter so far.

Benchmark Nifty50 was up 11.65 points at 16829.75, while the BSE Sensex traded 130.61 points higher at 56540.57 at the time of writing of this report.

In the Nifty pack, 23 stocks traded the day in the green, while 27 were in the red.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 1879.53 crore, down 20.4 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 2361.17 crore and down 3.92 per cent from the year-ago quarter. The company reported net profit of Rs 106.6 crore for the latest quarter.





Promoter Holdings



Promoters held 3.99 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs held 39.18 per cent and MFs 21.42 per cent.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-Day Moving Average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 262.45 on September 30, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 253.88. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered as bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.