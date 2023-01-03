Zee Ent. shares down 1.13% as Nifty gains

NEW DELHI: Shares of . traded 1.13 per cent down in Tuesday’s trade at 02:08PM (IST). Around 143,092 shares changed hands on the counter.

The stock opened at Rs 240.75 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 242.9 and Rs 239.15, respectively, in the session so far. Shares of the company of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 332.0 and a 52-week low of Rs 200.5.

As per BSE, the total market cap of the Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. stood at Rs 23066.87 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 2046.0 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 8.86 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 1879.53 crore and up 1.77 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 2010.47 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 112.89 crore, down 58.21 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Jun-2022, DIIs held 21.42 per cent stake in the company, while foreign institutional investors held 39.18 per cent and the promoters 0.22 per cent.



Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a P/E multiple of 32.95 and a price-to-book ratio of 2.55. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. belongs to the TV Broadcasting & Software Production industry.