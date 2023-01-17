Zee Ent. shares decline 0.68% as Sensex climbs

Shares of the . traded at Rs 228.05 on BSE at 01:43PM (IST) on Tuesday, down 0.68 per cent from previous close. The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 200.5 and a high of Rs 324.7. Earlier, the stock saw a gap down opening in the morning. A total of 29,497 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 01:43PM (IST). The stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. commands a market value of Rs 21914.25 crore. The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 31.3, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 2.55. Return on equity (ROE) was at 8.87 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 176 stocks traded in the green, while 325 stocks were in the red. Promotor Holding

Promoters held 3.99 per cent in the Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. as of 31-Dec-2022 while foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutional investors owned 39.18 per cent and 37.33 per cent, respectively.