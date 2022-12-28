ZCore (ZCR) Rises 0.04%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Wednesday – InvestorsObserver

ZCore (ZCR) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Wednesday, the crypto has gained 0.04% to $0.003625283171.

InvestorsObserver is giving ZCore a 88 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on ZCore!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives ZCore a high volatility rank of 88, placing it in the top 12% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

ZCR’s high volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.ZCore price is in a good position going forward. With support near $0.00172360209707047 and resistance near $0.00740055079530801. This positions ZCore with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter