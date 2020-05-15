Yuma Sector Border Patrol Rescues Illegal Alien Without Water for Two Days

YUMA, AZ (STL.News) Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescued an illegal alien Thursday who had been lost in the desert without water for two days, and was having trouble walking.

Early Thursday morning, the Tucson Sector notified the Wellton Border Patrol Station after receiving a 911 call from an illegal alien. The subject claimed to have been without water for the past two days as well as having blisters on his feet, which made walking difficult. Border Search Trauma and Rescue Agents (BORSTAR) and a Border Patrol Agent from the Camp Grip Forward Operating Base were dispatched to the subject’s coordinates. Wellton Station also dispatched an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) agent, and two additional Border Patrol agents. The person was located in a remote portion of the desert west of the Lukeville Port of Entry. The man appeared to be in good health, and refused any further medical treatment.

The rescued subject is a 25-year-old illegal alien male from Mexico. The subject was processed per sector guidelines.