Yuma Arizona Sector Rescues Local Man Wanted for Domestic Violence

YUMA, AZ (STL.News) Yuma Sector U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered a San Luis, Arizona resident Thursday, who stated that he was suffering from dehydration after spending two days in the desert.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., a Yuma agent encountered a 31-year-old San Luis man on County 15 and Avenue A. The subject claimed to be fleeing his home due to a domestic issue, and that he had become dehydrated after spending two days in the desert. The agent treated the subject until San Luis Police Department and EMS arrived on scene. San Luis PD took lead in the case, and EMS transported the subject to the Yuma Regional Medical Center. Records checks revealed the subject as having outstanding domestic violence charges against him, and the subject remained in police custody.