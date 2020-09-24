Yuma Arizona Sector Border Patrol Agents Thwart Human Smuggling Attempt

YUMA, AZ (STL.News) Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton Station thwarted a United States citizen’s attempt to smuggle seven Mexican nationals through the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint Monday morning.

Agents encountered a Ford Econoline van at approximately 1:45 a.m. and referred it to the secondary inspection area for an immigration check. While conducting their immigration inspection, agents discovered that seven of the 12 vehicle occupants were Mexican nationals without proper documentation that would allow them to work or reside in the U.S. legally.

The driver of the vehicle, a 54-year-old male, had previously been arrested and convicted for alien smuggling and is on supervise released. He was arrested and processed according to Yuma Sector guidelines. Six of the Mexican nationals were returned to Mexico, and an unaccompanied juvenile was turned over to the Mexican Consulate. Agents seized the van and released all remaining vehicle occupants.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling (877) 872-7435. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.

