Yuma, Arizona Man Marco Ali Orduno Pleads Guilty To Fentanyl Distribution

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Marco Ali Orduno, age 28, of Yuma, Arizona, entered a guilty plea to Possession With Intent To Distribute Fentanyl, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(A), punishable by not less than 10 years and not more than life imprisonment, a fine up to $10,000,000.00, or both.

The Indictment alleged that on or about July 10, 2018, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the defendant did knowingly and intentionally possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Honorable Kimberly E. West, U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE