Your Actions Save Lives: Celebrate 4th of July Holiday Responsibly

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) July 4th falls on a Saturday this year, and to keep our community safe, the Sacramento Police Department will have extra officers on patrol throughout the Independence Day Weekend looking for drivers suspected of driving impaired.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages our community to be responsible and safe over the holiday weekend.

“We are all anxious to get out and return to some sense of normalcy,” says Sac PD traffic/motor Sergeant Matt Armstrong. “But that doesn’t excuse driving impaired.”

The Sacramento Police Department reminds everyone that impaired driving includes substances other than alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may impair driving abilities. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or operating heavy machinery. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home or designate a sober driver.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages the community to keep their safety in mind when enjoying the Independence Day holiday. Your actions save lives.

Funding for DUI enforcement was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

