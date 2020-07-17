Youngstown man Melvin Lee Jackson charged with series of armed robberies

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman announced today that an information charge was filed against Melvin Lee Jackson, age 18, of Youngstown, Ohio. Jackson is charged with 3-counts of interference with commerce by means of robbery and 2-counts using or carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

According to court documents, from December 17 to December 21, 2019, Jackson is alleged to have committed a series of arnmed robberies at various locations in the Youngstown, Struthers and Boardman areas.

On December 17, 2019, Jackson and other suspects allegedly entered a Speedway in Boardman and then held the store employees at gunpoint and demanded money. The employees complied, and Jackson took approximately $381.00.

On December 19, 2019, Jackson and other suspects allegedly entered a Subway in Youngstown and then held the store employees at gunpoint and demanded money. The employees complied, and Jackson took approximately $381.00.

On December 21, 2019, Jackson and other suspects allegedly entered a Kwik Fill in Struthers and then held the store employees at gunpoint and demanded money. The employees complied, and Jackson took approximately $3,400.00 in cash and lottery tickets valued at $261.00.

An information charge is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, the defendant’s sentence will be determined by the Court after review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal record, if any, the defendant’s role in the offenses and the characteristics of the violations. In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum and in most cases it will be less than the maximum.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Yasmine Makridis

