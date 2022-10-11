Youngstown man admits to multiple drug charges

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Kamron Eugene Miller, Sr., of Youngstown, Ohio, has admitted to multiple drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Miller, 35, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Cocaine Hydrochloride, and Cocaine Base,” three counts of “Distribution of 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine,” one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine,” and one count of “Distribution of Fentanyl.” Miller admitted to working with another to distribute the drugs from May to September 2021 in Hancock County and elsewhere, including the Northern District of Ohio.

His plea also agrees to the forfeiture of more than $210,000 in cash, an assault rifle, a pistol, and several rounds of ammunition seized during the investigation of the case.

Miller faces at least 10 years and up to life incarceration for the first five counts and faces up to 20 years of incarceration for the final count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shawn M. Adkins and Clayton J. Reid are prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Drug Enforcement Administration Wheeling; the Drug Enforcement Administration Youngstown; and the Ohio Highway Patrol investigated. The Marshall County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; and the Mahoning County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.