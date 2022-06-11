Youngstown: Josh Hones Sentenced for Selling Firearms

Youngstown Man, Josh Hones Sentenced to Prison for Selling Over 100 Firearms Without a License

(STL.News) A Youngstown man was sentenced to 18 months in prison today by U.S. District Judge Benita Y. Pearson after he pleaded guilty to selling over 100 firearms without a license.

According to court documents, Josh Hones, 36, illegally possessed and sold over 100 firearms in the Youngstown area between July 2019 and August 2020. According to court documents, Hones admitted to selling firearms to and from pawnshops, gun shops, online and through Facebook messenger.

Court records state that some of the firearms sold by Hones were then used to threaten people, shoot a car, facilitate drug trafficking and were later obtained by convicted felons.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) investigated this matter.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Yasmine Makridis.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today