You need to work hard to even lose money if you’re a serious investor: Raamdeo Agrawal

What’s your investment mantra and what would you advise to a common man investor today?

Don’t indulge in speculative bets is the first thing I would say. 99.5% of the market is speculative today. You need to move away from that. You need to find a way to move away from that.

If you are a serious investor in the market, you need to work hard to even lose money in this market. You may buy stocks that will give you absolutely no returns. But if you land up buying quality stocks, you will make good money.

The way the market has evolved today with a lot of volatility and uncertainty unfolding, how should one tide over this?

Volatility was always there. It’s just that the size of the market has grown big. When you don’t have money, there is a fear building everyday.

But as you become big, you can take on a lot of adversity on your side.

India has passed through the poverty phase. Now we are in the prosperity phase. India is not a pushover. We have defence and economic power today. We are the fastest growing country. We have a stable government, we have Narendra Modi. We have everything in place, so there's no need to fear anything.

But in the market today, there is a growing need to make short-term money rather than looking for long-term gains….

“Paisa toh long-term hi banega madam,” (Money can be made only in the long-term). Companies like , , have taken 25-30 years to grow. Then how can you become a billionaire overnight?

To become a Chartered Accountant also, it takes 5 years! Just because you have invested lakhs and crores of money, you want wealth to multiply 10 times? Let’s be practical.

