York County Man Steven Williams Sentenced To 30 Months’ Imprisonment For Conspiring To Steal Thousands Of Dollars’ Worth Of Postage Stamps

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Steven Williams, age 48, of York, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on July 28, 2020, to 30 months’ imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release, by Chief District Court Judge John E. Jones, III, for stealing government property and conspiring to commit that offense.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Williams previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with other individuals to purchase thousands of dollars’ worth of postage stamps from post offices in the Middle District of Pennsylvania and elsewhere. Williams admitted that to purchase the stamps, he used personal checks, knowing that the funds in his bank account were insufficient to cover the cost of the stamps. As part of his plea agreement, Williams agreed to pay restitution to the U.S. Postal Service in the amount of $105,875.

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Northeastern Regional Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli prosecuted the case.

