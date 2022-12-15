YFFII Finance (YFFII) Rises 9.2%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Thursday – InvestorsObserver

YFFII Finance (YFFII) has been relatively more volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Thursday, the crypto has increased 9.2% to $0.000001364939738.

InvestorsObserver is giving YFFII Finance a 97 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on YFFII Finance!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives YFFII Finance a high volatility rank of 97, placing it in the top 3% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

YFFII’s high volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.YFFII Finance price is in a good position going forward. With support set at $0.000000706671271826456 and resistance at $0.00000202675195658998. This leaves YFFII Finance with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

