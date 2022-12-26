XRP Overtakes BUSD by $300M; Becomes 6th Biggest Crypto by … – Investing.com

XRP Overtakes BUSD by $300M; Becomes 6th Biggest Crypto by Market Cap

The market cap of has surpassed that of Binance BUSD.XRP trades at $0.352, with a 24-hour trading volume increase of over 91%.ADA, which used to be the sixth largest crypto by market cap, is far behind DOGE.

In an exciting turn of events, data available on CoinMarketCap shows that XRP has flipped the Binance stablecoin (BUSD) to become the sixth most significant cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

The current market capitalizations of XRP and BUSD are $17,699,461,219 and $17,387,741,238, with XRP leading by barely 300 million. XRP trades at $0.352, with a 3% increase in the last seven days, with a 24-hour trading volume increase of over 91%.

On the other hand, BUSD maintains its one-dollar peg, barely changing over the previous seven days. In the height of FUD last month, Bloomberg, one of the prominent media agencies in the United States, reported that Binance’s reserves comprised primarily of an owned token, BUSD, the third largest stablecoin.

The CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, described the write-up as ‘poop journalism,’ clarifying that its exchange was not the issuer of BUSD. Instead, the third-party company Paxos, under the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) regulation, had been in charge of the BUSD issuance.

