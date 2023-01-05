XRP News: XRP Listed By This Crypto Exchange After BONK – CoinGape

XRP News: Ripple’s native crypto, XRP growth has been hindered due to the long running lawsuit filed by the US SEC. This action by the US watchdog forced several crypto exchanges to delist XRP. However, in the latest development, a global crypto exchange has decided to list XRP token amid the lawsuit uncertainty.

Will XRP price surge over this update?

BitMart announced that it will be listing Ripple’s XRP (XRP/USDT) on its platform. The deposit feature will be available from January 5, 2023, at 7:00 AM (UTC). While tradings will start from 8:00 (UTC).

XRP is trading under intense selling pressure due to the recent crypto market collapse. Ripple’s native token price is down by a major 30% in the last 60 days. However, XRP price saw a recovery as crypto whales accumulated a massive amount of XRP over positive outcomes from the Ripple Vs SEC lawsuit.

XRP is trading at an average price of $0.34, at the press time. Its 24 hour trading volume dropped by 4% to stand at $718.4 million. Ripple’s native token is still holding a market cap of over $17.2 billion. Read More XRP News Here…

BONK price surges by 4000% in last 7 days

Earlier, BitMart announced the listing of new trending mere crypto BONK (BONK). The trading for the pair BONK/USDT on the platform.

Coingape reported that BONK price skyrocketed by 4333% in the last 7 days. The first meme crypto based on the Solana blockchain has turned out to be the main reason behind the recent Solana price surge.

Ashish believes in Decentralisation and has a keen interest in evolving Blockchain technology, Cryptocurrency ecosystem, and NFTs. He aims to create awareness around the growing Crypto industry through his writings and analysis. When he is not writing, he is playing video games, watching some thriller movie, or is out for some outdoor sports. Reach me at [email protected]

The presented content may include the personal opinion of the author and is subject to market condition. Do your market research before investing in cryptocurrencies. The author or the publication does not hold any responsibility for your personal financial loss.