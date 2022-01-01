Xi’an, China – 13 million people in lock-down

(STL.News) At least 13 million people in the Chinese city of Xi’an will be spending their New Year under a strict lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The northern city is struggling with the highest number of infections recorded in any Chinese metropolis this year.

The government is under pressure to bring numbers down before the start of the Winter Olympics in February.

Xi’án has reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases since the start of December.

Al Jazeera’s @Katrina Yu reports from Beijing, China.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube