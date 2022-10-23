Xi says China's economy has high resilience, room for manoeuvre



© Reuters. Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks as the new Politburo Standing Committee members meet the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wa



BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy has high resilience, sufficient potential and room for manoeuvre, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday, during a ceremony where China unveiled the new members of its highest political body, the Politburo Standing Committee.

China will open its doors even wider, Xi also said to dozens of journalists packed into a room inside central Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.

China’s development is inseparable from the world and the world also needs China, Xi added, according to state media.