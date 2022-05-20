Wyoming Governor Gordon Named Chairman of NOGC

Governor Gordon Named Chairman of a National Oil and Gas Commission

CHEYENNE, WY (STL.News) Governor Mark Gordon’s leadership and support in the areas of oil and gas was recognized this week when he was voted the next chair of the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission (IOGCC).

The Governor was officially nominated during a business session of the IOGCC on May 17. He will succeed the current chair, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, in October.

The IOGCC is a multi-state government agency chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1935. It includes 38 member states and serves as the states’ collective voice on oil and gas issues, as well as advocating for state leadership in governing oil and gas resources. The Commission works with states, Congress and the environmental community to gather information and viewpoints to assist with developing sound regulatory practices.

“I look forward to the opportunity to lead the ongoing effort to champion state-led efforts and leadership when it comes to addressing emerging technologies, regulatory issues and resource stewardship,” Governor Gordon said.

Along with his work with the IOGCC, Governor Gordon serves as chairman of the five-member WOGCC, which was established in 1951 to regulate oil and gas activity in the state. The WOGCC’s responsibilities include processing permits, conducting well inspections, and managing the underground injection control program and orphan well program. The commission ensures responsible development and management of Wyoming’s oil and gas resources and provides appropriate environmental stewardship for Wyoming citizens.