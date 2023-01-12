WWE hires advisers for strategic review, possible sale

Ethan Miller/Getty Images News World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) has brought in outside advisers to help it pursue strategic alternatives, a process that could lead to selling a stake or the whole company. WWE has retained Raine Group as its financial adviser on any transactions, and hired Kirkland & Ellis as legal advisers and August LLC as strategic communications advisers. “WWE’s upcoming media rights cycle will take place amid a rapidly evolving media and entertainment landscape, and we believe exploring our strategic alternatives at this critical juncture will enable WWE to fully capitalize on the significant value of our intellectual property,” said Chairman Vince McMahon. “I am highly confident that our outstanding Directors, outside advisors and executive team will provide valuable expertise and counsel to help guide the Company through this important process while our management team and employee base continue to deliver results and content our fans love,” he said. After several months away from the company amid allegations of misconduct and hush-money payments, McMahon returned this week to assume the executive chairmanship of the board.