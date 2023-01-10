Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Rises 1.4%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Tuesday – InvestorsObserver

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) has been relatively less volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Tuesday, the Wrapped Tokens has increased 1.4% to $17413.84.

InvestorsObserver is giving Wrapped Bitcoin a 8 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Wrapped Bitcoin!

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Wrapped Bitcoin a low volatility rank of 8, placing it in the bottom 8% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility.

WBTC’s low volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Wrapped Bitcoin price is trading above resistance. With support near $17044.88 and resistance around $17335.59. This positions Wrapped Bitcoin out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

