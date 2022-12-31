Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Rises 0.34%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) has been relatively less volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Saturday, the Wrapped Tokens has increased 0.34% to $16547.8.

InvestorsObserver is giving Wrapped Bitcoin a 9 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Wrapped Bitcoin!

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Wrapped Bitcoin a low volatility rank of 9, placing it in the bottom 9% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility.

WBTC’s low volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Wrapped Bitcoin price is trading near resistance. With support near $16377.54 and resistance at $16601.66. This leaves Wrapped Bitcoin with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter