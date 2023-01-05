Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Rises 0.18%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Thursday – InvestorsObserver

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) has been relatively less volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Thursday, the Wrapped Tokens has advanced 0.18% to $16829.16.

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Wrapped Bitcoin a low volatility rank of 9, placing it in the bottom 9% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

WBTC’s low volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Wrapped Bitcoin price is in a favorable position going forward. With support around $16645.4 and resistance around $16936.88. This leaves Wrapped Bitcoin with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

