Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Falls 0.01%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Monday – InvestorsObserver

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) has been relatively less volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Monday, the Wrapped Tokens has declined 1.22% to $18865.53.
Low Volatility
InvestorsObserver gives Wrapped Bitcoin a low volatility rank of 12, placing it in the bottom 12% of cryptos on the market.
The Volatility Gauge tracks meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.
WBTC’s low volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.
Wrapped Bitcoin price is trading near resistance. With support near $18511.39 and resistance set at $18943.04. This leaves Wrapped Bitcoin with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.
What is a Token?
Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.
