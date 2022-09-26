Crypto

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Falls 0.01%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Monday – InvestorsObserver

September 26, 2022
Alexander Graham

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) has been relatively less volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Monday, the Wrapped Tokens has declined 1.22% to $18865.53.

InvestorsObserver is giving Wrapped Bitcoin a 12 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Wrapped Bitcoin!

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Wrapped Bitcoin a low volatility rank of 12, placing it in the bottom 12% of cryptos on the market.

The Volatility Gauge tracks meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

WBTC’s low volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.

Wrapped Bitcoin price is trading near resistance. With support near $18511.39 and resistance set at $18943.04. This leaves Wrapped Bitcoin with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

