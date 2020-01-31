WPM Real Estate Management Properties Rank in Top 1% in Nation for Online Reputation

BALTIMORE, MD. (STL.News) – WPM Real Estate Management is proud to announce that four of its multifamily communities ranked in the top 1% nationwide for online reputation in 2019. Union Flats, 520 Park, The Riverside Apartments, and Perkins Place all ranked in the top 1290 apartment communities in the nation for online reputation. Now in its sixth year, the Online Reputation Assessment© (ORA™) ranking is conducted by J Turner Research in association with their media partner, Multifamily Executive. The research is conducted by reviewing the online reputations of over 116,000 apartment communities across more than 21 different online ratings and review sites.

“To rank in the top 1% in the nation for online reputation is a phenomenal achievement. Everyone at WPM is committed to providing the best possible customer experience and we are incredibly proud of our communities and associates,” said Leonard Frenkil, Jr., President of Multifamily Real Estate at WPM.

Seeking feedback from its clients and residents is an integral part of the culture at WPM Real Estate Management. WPM believes that sustaining a reputation for delivering the best customer experience will ensure that the firm remains the premier property management company in the Mid-Atlantic region.

One resident’s online review stated, “There are many choices available in this area for apartments that all seem to have the same bells and whistles. I chose to live at a WPM community because of the reviews that I read that raved about the staff. They were right! While this community has great apartments and amenities, it’s the staff and how well they take care of the residents that has made my time here a truly great experience.”

For more information about WPM Real Estate Management or their award-winning communities, visit their website at wpmllc.com. All available apartment home communities can be searched using the ‘Apartment Locator’ on the home page.

About WPM Real Estate Management:

WPM Real Estate Management is an Accredited Management Organization® (AMO®) that provides property management for over 23,000 homes and 40,000 people in the Baltimore/Washington Metropolitan area. The company’s primary focus is residential: multifamily, condominium, senior housing, student housing, and homeowner association communities. In addition, it has an extensive managed portfolio of commercial, industrial, and retail properties. WPM has been recognized as one of Baltimore’s Top Workplaces by The Baltimore Sun for eight consecutive years. The company employs approximately 500 employees across more than 150 properties. For more information about WPM Real Estate Management, visit the WPM website at wpmllc.com

The Online Reputation Assessment© (ORA™) ranking was developed by J Turner Research based on an extensive study of the online reputation of more than 116,000 properties nationwide, across 21+ review websites. For a property to be included in this ranking, it must have a minimum of 20 online reviews and should have registered a minimum ORA™ (Online reputation Assessment) score of 90. The ORA™ score, based on a scale of 0-100, is an aggregate compilation of a property’s ratings across all review sites. The national average score is 63.05. For more information, visit jturnerresearch.com.