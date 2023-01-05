Would Keir Starmer stick to Tory spending plans?

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he won’t get a “big government chequebook” out, if he wins the next election.He says he expects to inherit a “very badly damaged economy”, with the tax burden the highest it’s been since the war, and the scope for high tax increases “simply not there”.Sir Keir was interviewed by the BBC’s political editor, Chris Mason, in Stratford, east London, following a speech in which he accused the Conservatives of “sticking plaster politics”. He said the Tories had failed to address the long-term issues facing the UK.