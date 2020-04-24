World Wide Technology Raceway, Domino’s delivered 100 pizzas to medical personnel in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO (STL.News) World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, and Domino’s Pizza delivered 100 pizzas today to front-line medical personnel at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital. The pizzas were delivered at 5 p.m. to the hospital’s side entrance at 3610 Rutger Street in St. Louis.

The Partners Helping Partners outreach expressed appreciation to doctors, nurses and all front-line medical personnel at the hospital during this health emergency. SSM Health is the Official Hospital Partner of WWTR and Domino’s is the Official Pizza of WWTR.

“This is a way to express our appreciation and gratitude to the doctors, nurses and all of the medical personnel who are working around the clock during this health emergency,” said WWTR Owner and CEO Curtis Francois. “These front-line health care workers are heroes and the least we can do is offer them a brief break with one of America’s favorite foods. We sincerely appreciate their efforts and sacrifices.”

“We are truly grateful for the generosity of our partners at World Wide Technology Raceway. The community has been incredibly supportive of our health care heroes and these donations really do make a difference for our caregivers,” said Jason Merrill, SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital public relations manager.

“We realize that there is a great deal of hardship and uncertainty at this time,” said Mark Ratterman, a St. Louis-area Domino’s franchisee. “Domino’s wants to do whatever it can to help, and that means spreading a little bit of joy through pizza.”