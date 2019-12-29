World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway acquires Gateway National Golf Links, retains Walters Golf Management

Golf course will remain unchanged, with Walters Golf Management continuing normal operations

ST LOUIS REGION (STL.News) Officials for World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois, Friday announced the purchase of Gateway National Golf Links, the 220-acre golf course and clubhouse adjacent to the speedway. The purchase of Gateway National allows the 380-acre motorsports complex to expand its entertainment holdings. Gateway National is considered the top public golf course in the St. Louis area, boasting a 7,178-yard links-style course with bent grass fairways. Golf course operations will not be interrupted.

Walters Golf Management, the leading golf course management company in the Midwest, will continue to operate the golf facility. No changes in operations will take place and all event reservations and play will be unaffected.

“Boosting St. Louis and the Metro East is part of our mission and bringing together the two properties makes great sense,” said Curtis Francois, World Wide Technology Raceway owner and CEO. “Just as our racing venue has evolved into a showplace for some of the greatest racing in the country, Gateway National is a beautiful course that compliments what we are doing next door.”

“The quality golf experience our customers have come to expect will stay the same well into the future,” said Jeffrey C. Smith, Principal and CEO of Walters Golf Management. “This course has had a committed and visionary ownership group for over 20 years and Curtis has proven he shares the same passion for its success.”

Terms of the transaction will not be disclosed.