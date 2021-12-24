World Social Crisis – Try a Little Kindness

The world social crisis is the result of selfish behavior – lack of appreciation and love – lack of trust – lack of respect – overwhelming arrogance – self-entitlement, which all can be reversed, which will begin the end of the crisis – Try a Little Kindness.

(STL.News) People around the world are desperately seeking help. Discouragement, depression, suicide, criticism, attacks, and more are occurring too much. People turn to alcohol, and drugs too much, resulting in excessive emotion, mental and physical abuse among relationships, families, friends, and complicated work environments.

All of these poor choices are showing severe signs of severe social breakdown. Life is complicated! But is it? Maybe life is not as complex as we are making it.

Social media has given people a place to voice their opinions, attitudes, and attacks on others because it is easier than approaching situations directly.

Some basic rules that many of us heard when we were young that society has abandoned:

Mind your own business If you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything Help your neighbors Be loyal to friends and family Do not discuss politics and religion Appreciate and respect your employer You have to love yourself before you can love others Put others before yourself There is good and bad in everything, and everybody – try to see the good and learn from the bad Be thankful for what you have; don’t complain about what you don’t have

While this is not the complete list, one thing is for sure; how we live now is NOT working. Change is critical! Let’s “Try a Little Kindness!”

It is easy to be negative. However, being positive requires great internal strength and discipline.

These two songs are insightful. However, the best advice for this social crisis is “Try a Little Kindness.”

Racal Flats’ song “Stand” has been an inspiration to many to find internal strength.

Part of the lyrics of “Stand” says, “When push comes to shove, you taste what you’re made of,” which is true. However, it is a moment that defines who you are and what type of person you will be in the future.

Merry Christmas! Stay strong and try a little kindness! This approach might sound silly or overly simplistic but try it.

