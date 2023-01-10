World Bank cuts global growth forecast against fragile economic backdrop

gopixa The World Bank has slashed its global growth forecast by almost half as elevated inflation, higher interest rates, reduced investment, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine constrain economic activity, the organization said Tuesday. Furthermore, any new shocks could push the global economy into recession, it said. That would mark the first time in more than 80 years that two global recessions occurred within the same decade, it added. The World Bank lowered its forecast for 2023 global growth to 1.7% from the 3% growth expected six months ago. For 2024, it expects 2.7% growth. The 2023 forecasts were revised down for 95% of advanced economies and for almost 70% of emerging market and developing economies. Growth in advanced economies is projected to slow to 0.5% in 2023 from 2.5% in 2022. “Over the past two decade, slowdowns of this scale have foreshadowed global recession,” the World Bank said. The U.S. is expected to experience 0.5% growth in 2023, 1.9 percentage points below previous forecasts and the weakest performance outside of official recessions since 1970. Euro-area growth is projected to exhibit no growth, a downward revision of 1.9 pp. And in China, 4.3% growth projected for 2023 is 0.9 pp below the prior forecast. Emerging and developing economies still haven’t recovered from the pandemic, and are ~6% below prepandemic levels, the report said. Projected investment levels will continue to remain subdued, according to the World Bank. “Over the 2022-2024 period, gross investment in these economies is likely to grow by about 3.5% on average — less than half the rate that prevailed in the previous two decades,” it said. “Subdued investment is a serious concern because it is associated with weak productivity and trade and dampens overall economic prospects,” said Ayhan Kose, director of the World Bank’s Prospects Group. In October, the International Monetary Fund trimmed its global growth forecast to 2.7% from its prior view of 2.9%. Looking at the U.S. business cycle, SA contributor Christopher Yates says it’s too early to overweight pro-cyclical and high-beta risk assets.