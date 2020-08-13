Worcester Man Christian Diaz Charged with Transporting Stolen Electronics Across State Lines

(STL.News) –A Worcester man was arrested yesterday and charged in connection with transporting stolen laptops.

Christian Diaz, 31, was indicted on one count of interstate transportation of stolen goods. Diaz will be arraigned in federal court at a later date.

According to the indictment, from Aug. 11, 2015 until Sept. 30, 2015, Diaz transported stolen laptops in interstate commerce.

The charging statute provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000 and restitution. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Joseph W. Cronin, Postal Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Boston Division, made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Danial E. Bennett of Lelling’s Worcester Branch Office is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the indictment are allegations. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE