Woodbury County Man Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Woodbury County Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Meth Trafficking

Lang had seven convictions for illegally carrying knives and five more for possession of drugs when he was caught with a knife and 100 grams of meth for distribution.

(STL.News) A man who possessed methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it was sentenced in federal court on April 15, 2022, to 90 months’ imprisonment. Donovan Lang, 27, from Sioux City, Iowa, pled guilty on November 19, 2021, to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

At the plea and sentencing hearings, evidence showed that on August 15, 2021, in Sioux City, Iowa, while a passenger in an automobile, Lang was found to possess a knife, and about 100 grams of methamphetamine. The methamphetamine was wrapped in 2-3 purple latex gloves, found beneath where Lang was seated in the vehicle. About 5-7 matching purple latex gloves and a short knife were found in Lang’s pockets.

Sentencing was held before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Lang was sentenced to 90 months’ imprisonment and must serve a 4 year term of supervised release following imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. Lang remains in custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn Wehde and was investigated by the Sioux City Police Department and the Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; United States Marshals Service; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.