Woodbridge Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Narcotics to 14-Year-Old

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A Woodbridge man pleaded guilty yesterday to distributing a Schedule II controlled substance to a person under age twenty-one.

According to court documents, in April of 2022, Latae’veion Woods, 21, sold pills purporting to be Percocet to a 14-year-old, who died of a fentanyl overdose approximately five days after the distribution. Following the overdose death, officers found a clear plastic baggie containing four blue pills with markings consistent with 30 milligram Percocet pills in the juvenile’s pants. Analysis later showed that the pills actually contained fentanyl. Police also discovered text messages on the 14-year-old’s phone which revealed that Woods distributed pills to the juvenile on multiple occasions during March and April 2022. The messages further established that Woods instructed the juvenile how to redistribute the pills and directed him to resell the pills for a specific amount of money. No other messages were located on the juvenile’s phone to suggest he had any other source of supply for Percocet.

Messages also demonstrated that Woods offered to sell the juvenile a firearm, specifically, a Glock 19 or Glock 48 semiautomatic handgun. During a search warrant of Woods’ residence, law enforcement seized a Glock 48 handgun and a Glock-style semi-automatic “ghost” gun, both of which Woods admitted belonged to him.

Woods is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14. He faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of one year and a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

