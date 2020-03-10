Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Lake House by Alta in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (STL.News) – Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced today the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community – Lake House by Alta – in Orlando, Florida.

Located in the affluent Doctor Phillips neighborhood, Lake House by Alta features 299 luxurious lakefront apartment homes, a majority of which offer direct views of beautiful Spring Lake. The upscale community is situated at the intersection of Turkey Lake Road and W. Sand Lake Road, better known as “Restaurant Row,” just steps away from many of Orlando’s premier dining, shopping and entertainment venues.

“With its irreplaceable lakefront location, convenience to ‘Restaurant Row’ and first-rate amenities and unit finishes, Lake House by Alta is poised to be the premier luxury apartment community in South Orlando,” said Bryan Borland, Managing Director for Wood Partners. “Orlando is among the most rapidly growing markets in the country, and Lake House by Alta is our trophy property in the region.”

The 7.38-acre lakefront site is located at 7600 Majorca Place, offering convenient access to more than 200 exclusive restaurants with a wide range of cuisines. The site’s location just a half-mile west of Interstate 4 allows for quick access to Orlando’s Tourism Corridor, The Mall at Millenia and the Downtown central business district, as well as Sand Lake Road’s wide assortment of deluxe spas, fitness studios and boutique retail establishments.

With its desirable location at the heart of the Doctor Phillips neighborhood, Lake House provides its residents a short commute to major regional employers, including Darden Restaurants, Lockheed Martin, Universal Studios Orlando and the Orange County Convention Center. For those residents who work from home, Lake House by Alta offers flexible on-site workspaces.

Lake House by Alta provides cosmopolitan amenities in a community-centered living space with three elevated courtyards, each featuring scenic views of Spring Lake. Residents can soak in the Florida weather from the comfort of private, resort-style cabanas along the lakeside saltwater pool, cozy up next to the fire pit or relax under the covered poolside pavilion. For those seeking more active forms of recreation, residents can break a sweat in one of two fitness rooms, enjoy a specialty cocktail or a glass of wine in the tasting room, entertain guests over a game of billiards or bring the fun outdoors with a ping pong match on the custom concrete table or a cornhole tournament on the multi-purpose game lawn.

Each apartment home features ultra-high-end kitchen finishes such as white shaker-style, soft-close cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting, low-profile stainless steel appliance package including front-control glass-top ranges and hidden-control dishwashers and upgraded granite countertops. Select apartment homes also include walk-in glass-framed showers, oversized bathrooms with double vanities and separate dining areas. All units are equipped with a full-size washer and dryer and USB wall ports and are cable-ready.

Lake House by Alta features 299 new luxury rental units made up of distinctive studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The community welcomed its first residents on Feb. 1, and leasing is currently underway.

To inquire about Lake House by Alta, please call 407-698-3790 or visit LakeHousebyAlta.com.

