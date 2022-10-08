Women should get tax cuts for having children to encourage a baby boom, Cabinet minister suggests

WOMEN should get tax cuts for having children to encourage a baby boom, a Cabinet minister has suggested.

The top Tory said a bonk for Britain drive might be needed to stem declining birth rates and wean the country off its addiction to immigration.

The wacky policy already exists in Hungary, where women with four or more children do not have to pay income tax for the rest of their life.

The minister told The Sun on Sunday: “Look at the labour shortages we are suffering from.

“We need to have more children. The rate keeps falling. Look at Hungary – they cut taxes for mothers who have more children.”

Over the past 60 years, British women have been having fewer and fewer kids.

Back in 1964 women usually had three children – or an average of 2.93 to be exact.

But by 2020 fertility rates had fallen to an all-time low of just 1.58 per woman, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The idea comes amid a blazing Cabinet row over immigration.

Liz Truss wants to hike the number of foreigners coming to the UK so they can fill all of the job vacancies holding back Britain’s growth.

But the embattled PM is facing fierce resistance from her new Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who is determined to see numbers cut.

In an astonishing act of defiance, Suella said she wants to see net migration numbers come down below 100,000. This is not government policy. Currently the number is 240,000.

And she has blocked attempts by Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg for more foreigners to come to Britain to be florists, hairdressers and town planners.