Woman Angelica Reyes-Vasquez Sentenced for Attempting to Smuggle Black Tar Heroin in Plastic Toys

(STL.News) –In San Antonio, a federal judge sentenced 28-year-old Angelica Reyes-Vasquez to 70 months in federal prison for her role in smuggling black tar heroin into the United States, announced U.S. Attorney John F. Bash and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) San Antonio Office Special Agent in Charge Shane Folden.

On October 26, 2019, Reyes-Vasquez, a citizen of Mexico, arrived at the San Antonio International Airport on a flight originating from Mexico City, Mexico. While going through customs inspection, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers detained Reyes-Vasquez for providing conflicting information to the officers. Reyes-Vasquez was referred to secondary inspection for further questioning. A subsequent inspection of Reyes-Vasquez’ luggage revealed three plastic toys containing approximately 5.4 kilograms of black tar heroin.

On January 21, 2020, Reyes-Vasquez pled guilty to one count of importation of heroin. On July 21, 2020, U.S. District Judge Jason K. Pulliam sentenced Reyes-Vasquez to 70 months of federal imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Reyes-Vasquez has remained in federal custody since her arrest on October 26, 2019.

“While some may mistakenly view smuggling controlled substances as a path to a quick profit, the sentencing of Reyes-Vasquez demonstrates that serious consequences await those who engage in criminal activity,” said HSI Special Agent in Charge Folden. “HSI will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to protect our communities and bring drug smugglers to justice.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigated this case with assistance from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Office Director. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Nowinski prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE