Wolf Administration Provides Relief for Taxpayers Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic

(STL.News) – Governor Tom Wolf announced today the Department of Revenue is providing relief to Pennsylvanians and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The department is offering taxpayers increased flexibility, additional time to meet their tax obligations, and a pause on several of its standard enforcement actions.

“As we all work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it’s critical for us to take action that will provide immediate relief for Pennsylvanians and our businesses,” Governor Wolf said. “In addition to extending tax filing and payment deadlines, we are giving taxpayers more time and flexibility in other areas so that they can concentrate on their well-being. This is a needed step that will help everyone during this uncertain time.”

This temporary relief for taxpayers will remain in effect through at least July 15, 2020. Details on the specific relief can be found on the Department of Revenue’s website under its COVID-19 information page.

“While people focus on their health and keeping themselves and their families safe during the pandemic, our goal is to ease the burden for our customers and help everyone move forward,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “We want to help people and businesses make it through this challenging situation.”

The Department of Revenue will:

Pause payments for existing payment plans upon requests from taxpayers

Provide flexible terms for new payment plans

Work to boost customer service for taxpayers impacted by the pandemic

Suspend or reduce automatic enforcement actions regarding liens, wage garnishments, bank attachments, license inspections, requirements for tax clearances and use of private collection agencies

Suspend the creation of new desk reviews and field audits in most cases

Suspend in-person meetings with taxpayers in most cases

Broaden audit penalty abatement and interest relief

Continue to administer tax credit and incentive programs

Abate penalties in most cases if taxpayers have remitted trust fund taxes they collected

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE