With Inflation At 10%, It’s Time To Get Off The Fiat Rollercoaster – Bitcoin Magazine

With Inflation At 10%, It's Time To Get Off The Fiat Rollercoaster

October 10, 2022
Alexander Graham

This is an opinion editorial by Captain Sidd, a finance writer and explorer of Bitcoin culture.

Over the past two years, the topic of inflation went mainstream. Instead of a slow and steady 2% inflation rate in the U.S., we’ve seen 10%-plus annualized inflation in goods that are critical to our survival, like food and energy.

Over that same time period, the price of bitcoin topped a parabolic rally at an exchange rate of around $70,000, flatlined, and then steadily lost value against the dollar to where we are today, around $20,000 per bitcoin.