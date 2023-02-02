Wisdom Teeth Headaches: Understanding the Connection and Finding Relief

Brussels (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – If you have started to get mysterious headaches, then you may have a wisdom tooth. Older teens or young adults can have possible wisdom teeth and it could be the culprit behind the headache. Wisdom teeth cause headaches, often and it is a relatively common issue when your wisdom teeth emerge.

It is a must to be concerned about headaches caused by wisdom teeth. But by taking proper care it becomes easier for you to take care of the issue. Wisdom teeth are the final set of teeth that erupt in the mouth. They appear in people between the ages of 17 and 25.

Wisdom teeth can be a helpful addition to the mouth, but they also cause problems due to their location. These teeth are located in the back of the mouth, and this is why it can be difficult to clean them. When wisdom teeth appear they can cause several problems including headaches.

How Do Wisdom Teeth Cause Headaches?

The exact reason behind wisdom teeth causing headaches is unknown. However, it is believed that wisdom teeth can trigger headaches. They put pressure on the nerves inside the jaw. They also cause tension headaches that cause the muscles inside the jaws to become tight.

If you are experiencing headaches due to wisdom teeth, then it is important to talk to your dentist. The expert dentist will be able to determine if your wisdom teeth are the major cause of the headaches. They will also recommend the best treatment for the headaches caused by wisdom teeth.

Types Of Headaches That Can Be Caused By Wisdom Teeth

Many patients report that they are feeling different types of head pain. The cause of headaches is often wisdom teeth. People with wisdom teeth may experience different types of headaches. Here are some of the common types of headaches a person might experience:

1.Daily Headaches

If you are experiencing headaches regularly, then your wisdom teeth may be the cause behind them. If you removed your wisdom teeth recently then it might break through your gums. Daily headaches can be dull and throbbing and are accompanied by jaw pain.

2. Severe Migraines

When a wisdom tooth is impacted, it grows sideways into another tooth. This can cause immense pain which can result in a headache. If you are experiencing a migraine while your wisdom teeth are coming in, then you must see a dentist. These severe migraines can cause serious trouble and this is why it is best to consult a physician to provide you with the best treatment.

How Will You Know That Your Headache is Caused By Wisdom Teeth?

Several symptoms indicate your headache is caused due to the wisdom teeth. The severe headaches are directly correlated to an impacted wisdom tooth. Many people have serious headache problems and there could be various reasons behind them. However, it is important to determine the reason behind the headache as this will help you to treat it properly. If you are experiencing any of the following symptoms, then this could indicate that the headaches are due to the wisdom teeth. It is recommended to see a dentist for x-rays of your mouth. The symptoms include:

If you have bad breath and it is not going away even with brushing your teeth more than once a day, then this could be a sign of wisdom teeth.

The pain in the jaws and soreness inside the teeth could be the reason behind the emergence of wisdom teeth

A dull and throbbing sensation inside the back teeth could be an indication of the wisdom teeth

Feeling pain while you open your mouth wide

Swelling in your gums might be a sign that you are developing wisdom teeth

If you experience difficulty in swallowing food, then you might have wisdom teeth

You can also experience these symptoms due to other dental problems. This is why it is important to see a dentist to understand the real reason and possible causes of these symptoms

Read More: Unprecedented momentum for EU action in healthcare to make our systems more resilient

How To Relieve Headaches Caused By Wisdom Teeth?

The headaches caused by wisdom teeth can cause serious problems for you. You might not be able to follow your daily routine due to headache issues. It is important to get the headache treated as soon as possible to avoid any kind of inconvenience. Depending on the severity of the symptoms it is recommended to see a dentist. Your dentist might recommend you remove your wisdom teeth. This is often the best course of action that you can take to relieve headaches and other symptoms that are caused by the impacted wisdom teeth.