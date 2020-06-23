Wisconsin Receives $1 Million to Combat Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – The U.S. Department of Justice‘s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) today announced $12 million in funding to support state-level law enforcement agencies in combating the illegal manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine. The Wisconsin Department of Justice has been awarded a grant in the amount of $1,000,000.

“Methamphetamine is a dangerous drug that threatens the health and safety of our communities, and these funds will support statewide efforts to combat it,” said Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin. “My office has made the prosecution of those who manufacture and distribute this deadly drug a priority.”

“The scourge of opioid and methamphetamine use continues to take a devastating toll on our nation’s communities,” said COPS Office Director Phil Keith. “By providing these resources to law enforcement to help combat the further spread, the COPS Office is demonstrating our commitment to this Administration’s priority of reducing drug use and protecting our citizens from this public health and safety crisis.”`

Through the COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program (CAMP), the COPS Office is awarding $12 million to 12 state law enforcement agencies, including the Wisconsin Department of Justice. These state agencies have demonstrated numerous seizures of precursor chemicals, finished methamphetamine, laboratories, and laboratory dump seizures. State agencies are being awarded three years of funding through CAMP to support the location or investigation of illicit activities related to the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine, including precursor diversion, laboratories, or methamphetamine trafficking.

The COPS Office is a federal agency responsible for advancing community policing nationwide. Since 1994, the COPS Office has invested more than $14 billion to advance community policing, including grants awarded to more than 13,000 state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to fund the hiring and redeployment of approximately 135,000 officers and provide a variety of knowledge resource products including publications, training and technical assistance.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE