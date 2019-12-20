Wisconsin Man John Miller Ragland Sentenced for Tax Evasion

(STL.News) – Matthew D. Krueger, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District, announced that John Miller Ragland (Age 72), who previously resided in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, was sentenced in federal court to six months in prison, and ordered to pay $1.4 million in restitution to the IRS. Ragland previously had pleaded guilty to tax evasion, in violation of 26 U.S.C. § 7201.

During the years 2007 through 2013, Ragland operated a number of business ventures in the United States and elsewhere, including Hong Kong, China. Through these business ventures, Ragland received more than $3,000,000 in commissions that he hid in bank accounts in Hong Kong and failed to report on his federal income tax returns. As a result, Ragland underreported and underpaid his federal income taxes by more than $1,000,000.

Prior to his sentencing, Ragland paid the IRS more than $1.4 million, representing all of the taxes he evaded plus interest.

This matter was investigated by agents of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Matthew L. Jacobs.

