Wisconsin Governor Evers Delivers Radio Address Encouraging to Stay Home & Stay Safe

MADISON, WI (STL.News)​ Gov. Tony Evers today delivered the Democratic Radio Address encouraging Wisconsinites to take precautions to put the brakes on the pandemic and keep their family, friends, employees and co-workers, and neighbors safe.

Hi, folks. Governor Tony Evers here.

We are seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, and right now, it’s not slowing down—it’s actually picking up speed.

That’s why I issued a new statewide face coverings order to help us try and contain this virus and stop the spread.

But folks, if we are going to get this virus under control, then wearing a mask is the absolute least we need you to do.

We have got to put the brakes on this pandemic to keep our friends, family, employees and co-workers, and neighbors safe so that we can get through this pandemic together.

And yes, it starts by wearing a mask whenever you are out and about, but we also need folks to understand that wearing a mask is not a substitute for social distancing.

If you are planning to host a backyard barbeque with your extended family or a group of friends, please reconsider.

If you are planning an event for your community or organization, please host it virtually.

If you want to get out and support a local restaurant, enjoy it outside while wearing a mask or grab it to go.

Skip the play dates, dinner parties, family get-togethers, and work conferences, or any other gatherings with people you don’t live with for the time being.

And of course, wear a mask whenever you are around others who are not members of your household.

This virus is real and is devastating our communities and will continue to do so until we all get on the same team.

