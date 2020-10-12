Wisconsin Governor Evers: Circuit Court Decision Leaving Public Health Emergency Intact

Gov. Evers Releases Statement Regarding Circuit Court Decision Leaving Public Health Emergency Intact

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Gov. Tony Evers today released the following statement regarding the ruling by St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman rejecting the temporary restraining order pursued by Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and supported by Republicans in the Legislature to enjoin the governor’s public health emergency and order requiring face coverings in public places.

“Today’s ruling is a victory in our fight against COVID-19 and our efforts to keep the people of Wisconsin safe and healthy during this unprecedented crisis,” said Gov. Evers. “As the number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin reached 150,000 yesterday, we will continue doing everything we can to prevent the spread of this virus. We ask Wisconsinites to please stay home as much as possible, limit travel and going to public gatherings, and wear a mask whenever out and about.”

Judge Waterman’s ruling is available here.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE