Wisconsin Governor at Opening of Komatsu Campus

Gov. Evers, Company Leaders Celebrate Opening of Komatsu’s New Milwaukee South Harbor Campus

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers today, together with Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes, joined Komatsu leaders for the grand opening of the company’s new campus in Milwaukee’s Harbor District, a $285 million project with the potential to bring more than 1,000 jobs to a long-dormant area of the city.

“With more than 135 years of history in Milwaukee, Komatsu is demonstrating exactly how important it is for global companies to continue to invest in Wisconsin and exactly why they should,” said Gov. Evers. “With well-connected infrastructure, hardworking people, strategic state investments in education and job training, and the quality of life we offer here—Wisconsin is full of potential.”

“We are so excited to mark the official opening of this remarkable new facility and grateful to our partners who helped bring this project to life,” said John Koetz, President, Surface Mining for Komatsu. “Without the tremendous efforts and support of the city and state governments, economic development and community stakeholders, this project—turning a blighted Superfund site into a vibrant high-tech workplace and future public riverwalk—could not have happened.”

The new 58-acre campus includes offices, manufacturing and research, a customer experience center, and a robotics lab. It replaces two of the company’s former regional facilities, combining offices and manufacturing into one campus. The manufacturing facility produces the major components for electric and hybrid mining shovels and surface mining drills.

The campus was designed and built with a focus on sustainability, and incorporates several sustainable technologies, including solar panels, wind spires, LED lighting, electric vehicle chargers, and other solutions. The sustainability features helped the new campus earn a LEED v4 Building Design & Construction (BD+C) Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

WEDC is supporting the project with up to $59.5 million in performance-based enterprise zone tax credits, which will be awarded contingent on the company’s job creation and retention, capital investment, and use of Wisconsin-based supply chains. The company has already spent more than $600 million with Wisconsin suppliers over the past five years.

“The presence of a global powerhouse like Komatsu in Wisconsin benefits the entire state,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Hughes. “We’re pleased to partner with Komatsu because of their commitment to Milwaukee, to sustainable development, and to businesses throughout our state.”

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is also providing $1.7 million in Transportation Economic Assistance for local rail and road improvements.

Komatsu’s new South Harbor Campus is located at the east end of Greenfield Avenue near Harbor View Plaza, the first waterfront public park in the Harbor District.