Wisconsin Governor Appoints Nia Trammell, David Conway to the Dane County Circuit Court

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Wisconsin Governor Evers today announced two more appointments to the Dane County Circuit Court. Nia Trammell will serve on Branch 6, replacing Judge Shelly Gaylord. David Conway will serve on Branch 17, replacing Judge Peter Anderson. With these appointments, Gov. Evers has appointed five judges to the Dane County Circuit Court. Trammell will be the sixth Black woman to serve as a judge in Wisconsin history, and the first Black woman in Wisconsin to serve as a judge outside of Milwaukee County.

“As we’ve seen repeatedly this year, we need a strong, independent judiciary to protect constitutional rights and treat everyone fairly, regardless of background,” said Gov. Evers. “Both Trammell and Conway are talented attorneys who have dedicated their lives to serving the community. They will be excellent judges.”

Trammell is the deputy secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services. She previously was a senior administrative law judge for the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development and an attorney in private practice. She served as chair of the board of directors for the Urban League of Greater Madison and a commissioner on the City of Madison Equal Opportunities Commission. Trammell earned her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

“I am truly grateful to Gov. Evers for this extraordinary opportunity to serve Dane County as a circuit court judge,” said Trammell. “I am keenly aware of the important role that the court plays in our community and the difference that judges can make in administering justice. I look forward to the awesome responsibility of positively contributing to the judiciary.”

“Dane County is fortunate to have Nia Trammell join the other excellent Dane County circuit court judges,” said Judge (Ret.) Paul Higginbotham. “Nia’s vast experience as an attorney, community activist, administrative law judge, and most recently as deputy secretary of a state administrative agency has prepared her for the important job of being a judge. Nia’s passion for justice and fairness for all people, but especially for the marginalized citizens of this community, is well known. She has worked hard as a member of the Urban League of Greater Madison’s board of directors on social justice issues and on improving the lives of African Americans in Dane County. I have no doubt, that as a judge, Nia will listen closely, bring a strong sense of fairness and justice, and an excellent understanding of the law and courtroom know-how to the bench. Kudos go to Gov. Evers for this great appointment.”

Conway is an Assistant United States Attorney and the Civil Division Chief of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin. He has also served as the Office’s civil health care fraud coordinator. Before entering public service, Conway worked in private practice assisting clients on a wide variety of advertising and consumer protection matters. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has appointed Conway to serve as a member of the Wisconsin Board of Bar Examiners and the Office of Lawyer Regulation’s District 9 Investigative Committee. He has also held leadership roles in the American Bar Association’s Antitrust Law Section. Conway earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and his law degree from Marquette University Law School.

“I am extremely humbled and grateful to Gov. Evers for entrusting me with this important responsibility to serve the people of Dane County,” said Conway. “Now more than ever Dane County judges must be ready to listen to and learn from the community. That will be my priority. I am committed to being the type of fair and considerate judge in front of whom I would want to appear or practice.”

“I have known David for many years and I have no doubt he will be a thoughtful and empathic judge,” said Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky. “Gov. Evers made another strong appointment and the people of Dane County will benefit.”