Wisconsin Governor Appoints Clay Porter as Sheriff

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Gov. Tony Evers announced his appointment of Clay Porter as Richland County Sheriff. The appointment fills a vacancy created by Sheriff James J. Bindl’s resignation, effective July 12, 2021. Porter will complete the remainder of the term which ends January 2, 2023.

“With 14 years of service in the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Clay Porter is a dedicated public servant,” said Gov. Evers. “I am confident he will serve his community well as the next sheriff.”

Porter has been a law enforcement officer for 15 years. Since joining the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in 2007, he has served as a deputy sheriff, a patrol sergeant, and as the chief deputy sheriff, managing the day-to-day operations of the department. He is also an adjunct instructor at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, helping to train law enforcement officers. Porter earned his associates degree in Criminal Justice from Fox Valley Technical College in 2006.

Regarding the appointment of Porter, Richland County District Attorney Jennifer Harper noted, “Governor Evers saw what Clay has done in service of this county and what he will do in the future as sheriff.? Clay is able to reflect on the best law enforcement has to offer, but also improve community policing where improvements can be made.”

“I look forward to the next chapter of my career at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. It is a great honor to be able to serve the citizens of Richland County as the next sheriff,” said Porter. “It is my hope that as sheriff I can help foster a stronger bond between the people of Richland County and the sheriff’s department. Thank you to Governor Evers for this opportunity and thank you to all the people who have supported me in this pursuit.”

A photo of Porter is available here.