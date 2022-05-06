Wisconsin Governor Announces State Building Commission

Gov. Evers Announces State Building Commission Approves More than $106 Million in Projects Across Wisconsin

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Gov. Tony Evers announced that the Wisconsin State Building Commission approved a total of approximately $106.4 million in key projects across the state that will assist state government in providing better care and services to Wisconsin residents and veterans, support career growth for Wisconsin’s blind and low-vision community, and address critical maintenance needs at a variety of state facilities.

“Ensuring that we’re providing quality care to our state’s veteran population, especially those who depend on the services of our state’s veterans homes, and expanding opportunities for individuals with disabilities are of the utmost importance to our state and investing in their well-being is always an investment well-made,” said Gov. Evers. “I’m also thankful to the Commission for recognizing the value of making needed improvements to our state agency facilities and educational institutions, whether it’s updating student dorms and classrooms or constructing clean energy systems to support the future of our state’s energy needs.”

Highlights of projects approved by the Commission include:

A food service renovation project at Mendota Mental Health Institute that will provide more reliable food service operations and allow the facility to meet increased needs.

Authorizing construction of several important projects for the Department of Veterans Affairs, including:

Improvements to upgrade well equipment and the water treatment system for better water quality and system reliability at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King;

Improvements to upgrade well equipment and the water treatment system for better water quality and system reliability at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King; Improvements at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery to construct additional columbarium niches and cremains spaces; and

Upgrading the kitchen system at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove allowing the facility to transition to serving food prepared on site.

Releasing state funding for the Beyond Vision visABILITY Center in West Allis to construct a new 130,000 gross square feet (GSF) facility to provide career paths and services to Wisconsin’s blind and low-vision community.

Authorizing construction of the Sandburg Hall West Tower Renovation project at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Releasing Building Trust Funds to begin the next phase of planning and design for several toilet and shower facility replacements for the Department of Natural Resources.

Releasing funding for the Agricultural Hall renovation at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, as part of the 2019-21 Classroom Renovation/Instructional Technology enumeration.

Authorizing 24 maintenance and repair projects for the departments of Corrections, Health Services, Military Affairs, and Natural Resources, State Fair Park, Wisconsin Historical Society, and the University of Wisconsin-System, located at various locations in 14 counties across the state.

Constructing a solar photovoltaic array at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside transferring 3,100 megawatt hours (MWh) of electric energy from the utility grid to 100 percent renewable energy.

The Building Commission is chaired by Gov. Evers and made up of the following members:

State Senator Janis Ringhand;

State Senator Jerry Petrowski;

State Senator André Jacque;

State Representative Jill Billings;

State Representative Rob Swearingen;

State Representative Robert Wittke; and

Citizen member Summer Strand.

An online version of this release is available here.