Wisconsin AG Kaul and Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources Partner to Launch Elder Abuse Hotline

(STL.News) – Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources announced the launch of a new elder abuse hotline to assist victims, family members, and concerned citizens in reporting abuse of older adults.

“This new hotline comes at a critical time, when many Wisconsinites are staying safe at home and it’s particularly important to be wary of possible scams,” said Attorney General Kaul. “This partnership with the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources will help bring awareness to this important issue and provide an easy-to-access tool for reporting.”

The Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline Program was created through a $440,000 federal grant the Wisconsin Department of Justice was awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime. This new toll-free hotline, 1-833-586-0107, is available for community members and victims to contact for assistance in obtaining needed resources and making referrals to local authorities.

The program will also include outreach to victims through online advertisements, print materials, and an online reporting tool on the www.ReportElderAbuseWI.org website. The Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources will manage the day-to-day operations of the elder abuse hotline and promote outreach to victims through their broad network of programs that support older adults across the state.

“We know from studies on the prevalence of elder abuse that for every case that is reported there are 23 that are not reported,” said Robert Kellerman, Executive Director of the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources. “This hotline is a much needed resource for our state and we are pleased to partner with Attorney General Kaul in the fight against elder abuse.”

