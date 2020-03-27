Wisconsin AG Kaul and DFI Secretary Blumenfeld Warn About, Encourage Reporting of Potential COVID-19 Charity Scams

(STL.News) – As the State of Wisconsin continues to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Department of Financial Institutions Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld are encouraging consumers to exercise caution when donating to a charity and to report suspected charity scams.

“Wisconsinites are generous, and I have no doubt that many, many people are going to be supporting organizations participating in coronavirus relief efforts. Those who are making charitable donations can take some simple steps to help make sure their donations are going where they’re meant to,” said Attorney General Kaul. “And if you learn about a potentially fraudulent request for a charitable donation, we ask you to contact the Department of Financial Institutions.”

“During these uncertain times, people are more vulnerable to charity scams,” said DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld. “With a little research and a few precautions, you can help ensure your donations go to organizations that are genuinely serving others, and help us identify potential charity scams.”

